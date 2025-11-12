Mamata Banerjee Calls for Swift Healthcare Appointments and New Cancer Hubs

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday voiced her frustration over delays in healthcare appointments, pressing officials to speed up the recruitment process.

Speaking to State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, Banerjee demanded explanation for delays, despite overcoming a court case that initially hindered the hiring of doctors and nurses.

In a firm stance against malpractice, Banerjee criticized private hospitals for not honoring the full coverage of the 'Swasthya Sathi' insurance scheme, threatening to revoke licenses of non-compliant institutions.

Furthermore, Banerjee announced a collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital to establish advanced cancer treatment hubs across the state. This initiative aims to boost local access to state-of-the-art oncology services.