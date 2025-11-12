Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Swift Healthcare Appointments and New Cancer Hubs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her displeasure at the slow pace of healthcare appointments and urged a quicker recruitment process. She has highlighted concerns over the 'Swasthya Sathi' insurance scheme and has unveiled plans for new cancer hubs in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital.

  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday voiced her frustration over delays in healthcare appointments, pressing officials to speed up the recruitment process.

Speaking to State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, Banerjee demanded explanation for delays, despite overcoming a court case that initially hindered the hiring of doctors and nurses.

In a firm stance against malpractice, Banerjee criticized private hospitals for not honoring the full coverage of the 'Swasthya Sathi' insurance scheme, threatening to revoke licenses of non-compliant institutions.

Furthermore, Banerjee announced a collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital to establish advanced cancer treatment hubs across the state. This initiative aims to boost local access to state-of-the-art oncology services.

