Lupin Launches Schizophrenia Medication with 180-Day Exclusivity in US

Lupin has launched a generic medication for schizophrenia in the US with 180 days of exclusivity. This product, Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, was approved by the USFDA. It's the first product using PrecisionSphere technology, aimed at treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:46 IST
Lupin, the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, announced on Friday that it has launched a generic medication to treat schizophrenia in the US, boasting 180 days of market exclusivity.

The new product, Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, is available in 25 mg, 37.5 mg, and 50 mg single-dose vials. It follows a recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and utilizes proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, developed by Lupin's subsidiary Nanomi BV.

Beyond its use for schizophrenia, the drug serves as monotherapy or adjunctive therapy for bipolar disorder maintenance, promising a significant entry into complex long-acting injectables. Lupin's President of US Generics, Spiro Gavaris, emphasized the importance of this advancement in their growing portfolio. The company's shares traded slightly down on BSE following the announcement.

