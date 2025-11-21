Inspection drive in J-K: Doctors' lockers checked at hospitals in Ganderbal, Kupwara

Authorities in Kashmir on Friday continued the ongoing inspection drive, checking lockers of doctors and medical staff across hospitals in the Ganderbal and Kupwara districts under the enhanced security measures, officials said.

In line with the ongoing efforts to strengthen security and "maintain a safe and accountable environment within healthcare institutions", police in Ganderbal carried out a surprise checking of lockers belonging to doctors and staff members at various hospitals across the central Kashmir district, they said.

According to officials, the inspections were conducted by police teams in coordination with the hospital administrations to ensure transparency and proper adherence to security protocols.

The aim of the exercise was to prevent any misuse of hospital premises, curb illegal activities, and reinforce institutional discipline, they added.

Along with a "thorough" inspection, officials said, police also sensitised the medical and paramedical staff about the importance of maintaining security, reporting suspicious activity, and ensuring hospital spaces are not misused in any manner.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara, the authorities conducted an inspection drive at the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara. The staff here was reminded that the proper records need to be maintained, and the lockers are used strictly for official purposes.

The exercise, which commenced on Wednesday, is part of broader measures after the recent blast in Delhi and recovery of arms and ammunition in the ''white collar terror" module — including an AK rifle found in a locker belonging to a doctor at the GMC Anantnag earlier this month.

