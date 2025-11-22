Left Menu

Miraculous Limb Replantation: A Testament to Medical Expertise and Urgency

A young man regained his amputated forearm through a rare replantation surgery at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram. The procedure, led by Dr. Asheesh Dhingra, involved reattaching bones, muscles, tendons, and blood vessels after rapid response and proper limb preservation. This highlights the significance of specialized microsurgical expertise in limb restoration.

Updated: 22-11-2025 17:56 IST
Miraculous Limb Replantation: A Testament to Medical Expertise and Urgency
A completely amputated forearm was successfully reattached to a 28-year-old man through an intricate procedure at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

After suffering a complete amputation of his forearm, the patient was urgently transported to the hospital. The team, led by Dr. Asheesh Dhingra, performed emergency microsurgery to reconnect bones, muscles, and blood vessels, crucially aided by timely first aid and limb preservation.

This case exemplifies the critical need for rapid mobilization, multidisciplinary involvement, and specialized care to achieve successful limb restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

