New Funding Boost Expands HIV-Related Mental Health Support in New Zealand

Mental Health and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey has marked World AIDS Day with a significant announcement aimed at strengthening mental health support for people living with, affected by, or newly diagnosed with HIV. Speaking at an event held at Parliament, the Minister confirmed new investment that will allow more New Zealanders to receive timely, specialised counselling services—both in person and online.

In his address, Mr Doocey reflected on New Zealand’s ongoing progress in reducing locally acquired HIV infections and combating the stigma still experienced by many. He emphasised that while medical advances and community-led initiatives have contributed to improved outcomes, the emotional and psychological needs of individuals and families remain substantial.

To help address these needs, the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa has been allocated funding to launch a comprehensive wraparound counselling service. This initiative will connect individuals and whānau with trained mental health professionals who understand the complexities of HIV stigma, disclosure, and long-term wellbeing. The service is specifically designed to support people at vulnerable moments, such as receiving a new diagnosis or navigating ongoing treatment and social pressures.

The initiative is being made possible through matched funding from the Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund—an investment tool created to help scale successful community-based models across the country. Mr Doocey highlighted that the fund’s purpose is to back practical, impactful ideas already making a difference on the ground. He described the Burnett Foundation’s project as a model example of how community innovation can be expanded to reach more people who may have otherwise gone without support.

A key aspect of the new service is its nationwide accessibility. In addition to expanding face-to-face counselling in regions where capacity is limited, the programme will offer online sessions, enabling people from remote or underserved communities to connect with counsellors without long waiting times or geographical barriers. The support is not limited to those diagnosed with HIV; it extends to partners, family members, and others who may be struggling to understand and adjust to the diagnosis of a loved one.

The announcement aligns with the Government’s wider mental health plan, which prioritises improving access, increasing frontline workforce capacity, and enhancing crisis response systems. Mr Doocey stressed that improving mental health services for communities disproportionately affected by stigma and discrimination is an important part of ensuring equity across the health system.

He also expressed appreciation for the diverse community organisations involved in HIV prevention, support, and advocacy—groups that continue to drive progress through testing, treatment access, education, and stigma-reduction initiatives.

The funding announcement coincides with the publication of New Zealand’s first HIV Monitoring Report, a comprehensive document tracking progress under the HIV Action Plan. The report outlines achievements, gaps, and measurable outcomes across prevention, treatment, and community support services. It provides a structured pathway toward the national goal of eliminating local HIV transmission by 2030—an ambitious but achievable target supported by robust public health interventions and a strong network of community partners.

As New Zealand observes World AIDS Day, the launch of the new counselling service underscores a commitment to ensuring people affected by HIV receive not only medical treatment but also the emotional and mental health support needed to thrive. It marks another step toward a more inclusive, responsive, and equitable health system that recognises the human experience behind every diagnosis.