Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Data supports current US policy of hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, as officials push for change

Kennedy Jr. "After extensive review, we did not discover safety or effectiveness data that support delaying the choice parents have to vaccinate their newborns against hepatitis B," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Minnesota who helped found the Vaccine Integrity Project that released the review.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Data supports current US policy of hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, as officials push for change

An independent review released on Tuesday by vaccine experts of more than 400 studies and reports found that long-standing U.S. policy of giving the hepatitis B vaccine to newborns has cut infections in children by more than 95%. The policy, adopted in 1991, will be discussed and voted on later this week by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers hand-picked by U.S. health secretary and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"After extensive review, we did not discover safety or effectiveness data that support delaying the choice parents have to vaccinate their newborns against hepatitis B," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Minnesota who helped found the Vaccine Integrity Project that released the review. The Vaccine Integrity Project is an initiative dedicated to safeguarding vaccine use in the United States set up to counter controversial vaccine information and recommendations from the Trump administration that are lacking or contrary to scientific evidence. The revamped CDC advisory panel, following Kennedy's firing of all 17 previous expert members, in September decided to postpone a vote to delay the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine. Since then, U.S. President Donald Trump and other health officials have called for delaying the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine until as late as age 12, saying that the virus is largely sexually transmitted.

Osterholm said the evidence clearly supports keeping the current U.S. policy. Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus. It primarily spreads through blood, semen, or certain other body fluids.

Infants infected with hepatitis B during their first year of life have a 90% chance of developing a chronic infection, increasing the risk of serious liver disease such as cirrhosis or cancer. In a 2024 study reviewed by the Vaccine Integrity Project, the CDC had analyzed data on children born between 1994 and 2023 and found that offering the vaccine to newborns prevented more than 6 million hepatitis B infections and nearly 1 million hepatitis B-related hospitalizations.

Delaying the vaccine would increase the chances that newborns will be infected by an infected parent or caregiver, said Tony Fiore, a former CDC vaccine expert who said he believes the panel intends to change the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
2
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
3
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States
4
5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025