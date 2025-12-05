Left Menu

Debate Over Hepatitis B Vaccine Policy Poses Health Risks

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine advisers are set to vote on changing the U.S. hepatitis B vaccine guidelines. The current recommendation, which significantly reduces infection rates, could be revised to exclude routine doses for most children, raising concerns among health experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:40 IST
Debate Over Hepatitis B Vaccine Policy Poses Health Risks
vaccine

In a pivotal decision, vaccine advisers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are readying to vote on Friday to possibly discard the longstanding recommendation for the hepatitis B vaccine for most American children, a move anticipated to have significant implications under President Trump's health leadership.

Currently, the U.S. advocates a universal hepatitis B vaccine policy, initiated in 1991, which administers a dose at birth to cut infection rates drastically. However, revised proposals suggest restricting the vaccine only to infants of mothers who test positive for the virus.

The committee also plans to assess the safety of aluminum adjuvants amid concerns over their link to asthma. This debate highlights contrasts between the U.S. and other nations' immunization schedules, raising pivotal public health questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025