Air Pollution: A Rising Threat to Public Health and Economy
Health experts and policymakers warn that prolonged pollution exposure is increasing strokes, respiratory diseases, and neurological disorders, pressuring healthcare systems. At the 'Illness to Wellness' conference, it was highlighted that air pollution has become a persistent public health crisis impairing productivity and economic growth.
Health experts and policymakers have raised alarms over the growing health crisis linked to prolonged exposure to pollution, which is contributing to a surge in strokes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and neurological disorders like Alzheimer's.
During the 'Illness to Wellness' conference, data underscored the serious risks posed by toxic air, particularly with air quality index levels frequently ranging between 200 to 250, posing a persistent health threat across the country.
Speakers emphasized that addressing pollution not only involves controlling its sources but also mitigating its significant health impacts. Experts cautioned that air pollution is a 'man-made public health emergency' requiring urgent, coordinated responses from both government and stakeholders.
