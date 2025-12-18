Left Menu

Project Khushi Transforms Bengaluru Police Wellness

Project Khushi, a health initiative for Bengaluru City Police, launched in collaboration with Happiest Health, achieved impressive outcomes. Participants showed improvements in stress management, vitamin B12 levels, and sleep patterns, among others. Following its success, the initiative will become a permanent program, with police personnel serving as health ambassadors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:31 IST
Project Khushi Transforms Bengaluru Police Wellness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Project Khushi has emerged as a transformative health initiative for the Bengaluru City Police, officials disclosed on Thursday. This three-month program, launched with the wellness company Happiest Health, successfully tackled the health challenges police officers face due to demanding work conditions.

The results are promising: 61% of participants lowered their blood sugar levels, nearly 60% experienced weight loss, 70% corrected vitamin B12 deficiencies, and 90% reported improved stress management. Impressively, 94% now walk after meals, while 89% get between six to eight hours of sleep nightly.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced the program would transition into a permanent fixture for the Bengaluru police. He noted the unusual sight of officers taking afternoon walks and emphasized that the program, not just a one-off initiative, instills a lifestyle change. The initiative's success is credited to active participation and engagement, highlighted by insights from interactive sessions with medical specialists, improved diets, and enhanced family interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025