Project Khushi Transforms Bengaluru Police Wellness

Project Khushi has emerged as a transformative health initiative for the Bengaluru City Police, officials disclosed on Thursday. This three-month program, launched with the wellness company Happiest Health, successfully tackled the health challenges police officers face due to demanding work conditions.

The results are promising: 61% of participants lowered their blood sugar levels, nearly 60% experienced weight loss, 70% corrected vitamin B12 deficiencies, and 90% reported improved stress management. Impressively, 94% now walk after meals, while 89% get between six to eight hours of sleep nightly.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced the program would transition into a permanent fixture for the Bengaluru police. He noted the unusual sight of officers taking afternoon walks and emphasized that the program, not just a one-off initiative, instills a lifestyle change. The initiative's success is credited to active participation and engagement, highlighted by insights from interactive sessions with medical specialists, improved diets, and enhanced family interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)