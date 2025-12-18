JP Nadda Meets MP Lawmakers, Urges Accelerated Action for TB Mukt Bharat Mission

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri JP Nadda convened a focused interaction with Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh today as part of a series of state-wise consultations aimed at intensifying the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The meeting, held at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi under the theme “Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat”, follows similar engagements with MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, reinforcing a whole-of-government push for TB elimination by 2025.

The session was attended by Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Health Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri Durgadas Uikey, senior officials of the Health Ministry, and parliamentarians from Madhya Pradesh.

India’s TB Elimination Progress: Significant Gains, Strong Foundations

Shri Nadda highlighted India’s remarkable progress in battling tuberculosis, citing the WHO Global TB Report 2025, which recorded:

21% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024

25% reduction in TB-related mortality

90% treatment success rate, surpassing the global average of 88%

He credited these gains to political leadership, robust programmatic reforms, and strong Jan Bhagidari, which have positioned India as a global frontrunner in TB elimination efforts.

Jan Andolan at the Core of the TB Strategy

Reiterating that Jan Andolan—people’s movement—remains central to the mission, Shri Nadda urged MPs to intensify community mobilisation, raise awareness, and ensure psychosocial support for TB patients and families. He emphasised that elected representatives play a pivotal role in fostering constituency-level action and cross-party collaboration.

Madhya Pradesh Praised for Strong Community Outreach

Union Minister of State for Health Smt. Anupriya Patel commended Madhya Pradesh for its proactive approach, particularly its:

Community-based screening drives, including in tribal belts

Improved TB case notifications via public-private coordination

Scale-up of advanced diagnostic technologies such as AI-enabled chest X-rays, Mobile diagnostic vans, NAAT machines

Implementation of enhanced ₹1,000 monthly nutritional support under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, which has demonstrably improved treatment adherence

National Health Mission Highlights India’s Expanding Diagnostic Network

Addressing MPs, Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), underscored India’s patient-centric TB elimination framework. She noted:

9,300+ NAAT machines installed nationwide, ensuring block-level diagnostic access

Global recognition for India’s progress in TB reduction

Madhya Pradesh’s improving performance in Screening of vulnerable populations Case notification efficiency Treatment success rates Nutritional support coverage



She called for strengthened inter-departmental convergence to accelerate India’s efforts.

MPs Reaffirm Commitment to Grassroots Action

Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh pledged to deepen engagement under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by:

Promoting Ni-kshay Shivirs for early detection, including asymptomatic cases

Ensuring smooth functioning of district-level TB services

Mobilising Ni-kshay Mitras, MYBharat volunteers, and Panchayati Raj Institutions

Prioritising TB in DISHA meetings and conducting field visits

Directly engaging patients to address real-world challenges

Their commitments reflect an increasing collaboration between policymakers and frontline health workers.

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: A Nationwide, People-Powered Movement

Launched in December 2024, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a mission-mode effort to ensure:

Early detection

Timely treatment initiation

Tailored care for high-risk individuals

Comprehensive psychosocial support

The movement is powered by unprecedented public participation, including:

2 lakh MYBharat volunteers

6.7 lakh+ Ni-kshay Mitras

30,000+ elected representatives

Together, they form India’s largest community-driven disease elimination network.

A Stronger Push Toward a TB-Free India

The meeting concluded with renewed resolve from parliamentarians and the Union Health Ministry to accelerate efforts across Madhya Pradesh and nationwide. With political leadership, community action and technology converging, India’s path toward a TB-Mukt Bharat continues to gather momentum.