Blaze at Mumbai Hospital Sparks Emergency Evacuation

A rapid-response evacuation was carried out at Bhatia Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon following a fire breakout.

The fire initiated in the CT-MRI scan unit, leading to the immediate relocation of approximately 250 patients, doctors, and staff, though no injuries were reported according to officials.

Fire Brigade efforts contained the blaze to the electrical installations, with no further structural damage, as the fire was successfully doused by 3 PM. Investigations into the fire's cause are underway.