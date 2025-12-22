Left Menu

Blaze at Mumbai Hospital Sparks Emergency Evacuation

A fire erupted in the CT-MRI unit of Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital, resulting in the precautionary evacuation of 250 individuals. No injuries were reported, and the blaze, confined to electrical wiring, was extinguished within two hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rapid-response evacuation was carried out at Bhatia Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon following a fire breakout.

The fire initiated in the CT-MRI scan unit, leading to the immediate relocation of approximately 250 patients, doctors, and staff, though no injuries were reported according to officials.

Fire Brigade efforts contained the blaze to the electrical installations, with no further structural damage, as the fire was successfully doused by 3 PM. Investigations into the fire's cause are underway.

