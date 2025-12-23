Trump Administration's Global Health Deals: A New Approach with African Nations
The US has reshaped its global health partnerships with nine African countries under the Trump administration, focusing on mutual benefits and reducing aid dependency. The deals, under a new framework, emphasize strategic negotiations and align with an 'America First' approach, affecting nations like Nigeria, Rwanda, and others.
- Country:
- South Africa
The Trump administration's recent global health strategy involves new agreements with nine African nations, aiming to recalibrate health funding dynamics between the US and these countries. This shift, reflecting the 'America First' agenda, reduces aid dependency while promoting self-sufficiency in recipient nations. Its implementation marks a pivotal change in international health aid distribution.
Notably, agreements with nations such as Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda represent a strategic approach to US foreign policy. The deals focus on co-financing mandates and government-to-government assistance. While supporters argue these moves will foster self-reliance, critics highlight potential downsides due to reduced total US health spending.
The framework's effect is evident in Nigeria, where a faith-based focus supports Christian health care providers. Meanwhile, countries like South Africa, absent from the list of signatories, face significant impacts from the withdrawal of US funding. This landscape underscores transactional diplomacy as a hallmark of the Trump era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mass Abduction Ends: 130 Nigerian Children and Teachers Released
Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects Over Security Concerns
Nigeria's Super Eagles Determined to Triumph in AFCON
Super Eagles Rally: Nigeria's AFCON Ambitions
U.S. Steps Up Surveillance over Nigeria Amid Rising Security Tensions