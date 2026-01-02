Why We Get Sick on Holiday: The Phenomenon of Leisure Sickness

In an unwelcome twist, many find themselves falling sick just as a long-awaited holiday or weekend begins. This phenomenon, often termed 'leisure sickness,' was identified by Dutch researchers in 2002. It describes individuals who are rarely ill during the work week but frequently feel unwell during time off.

A study involving nearly 1,900 participants revealed that approximately 3% reported experiencing leisure sickness, primarily evidenced by headaches, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms. Key lifestyle shifts such as stress reduction and travel may underpin the trend, though existing studies are variably conclusive.

To battle leisure sickness, experts advocate for regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management strategies. Simple practices like meditation and mindfulness, along with health precautions while traveling, can minimize symptoms and ensure enjoyment of well-deserved breaks.

