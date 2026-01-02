Left Menu

Walking the Workday Away: The Rise of Treadmill Desks in Australia

With nearly half of Australian workers frequently working from home, increased sedentary lifestyle risks are apparent. Incorporating treadmill desks may boost health by encouraging regular walking breaks. Although varied results exist, evidence suggests such setups can aid in weight loss and improve health metrics like metabolism and cholesterol.

As millions of Australians pivot to remote work, the risk of a sedentary lifestyle increases, prompting a rise in interest towards treadmill desks to combat prolonged sitting. Recent surveys indicate nearly half of the country's workforce, particularly in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne, are working from home at least part-time.

While the benefits of walking have long been documented, recent evidence suggests that even brief and frequent walking breaks can significantly improve health outcomes. Aiming for around 7,000 steps daily is highlighted for disease prevention, supported by the World Health Organization's recommendation that every move counts toward physical health.

Despite concerns about treadmill desks affecting work performance, studies reveal negligible impact on cognitive functions. While typing and mouse use may prove challenging at first, voice-to-text options could offer solutions. Investing in treadmill desks might be worth considering as they encourage physical activity, providing tangible health benefits in the long run.

