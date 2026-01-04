Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak Strikes Indore: A Crisis of Contaminated Water

Indore is grappling with a severe diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water. Health teams screened over 9,000 individuals, detecting 20 new cases in the affected Bhagirathpura area. To date, six deaths have been confirmed. Experts from NIRBI are providing support to manage the crisis.

Updated: 04-01-2026 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a severe diarrhoea outbreak, Indore has reported 20 new cases after health teams screened over 9,000 individuals. This outbreak, traced back to contaminated drinking water, has gripped the Bhagirathpura area, officials reported on Sunday.

So far, health officials have identified 398 individuals who required hospitalization since the outbreak commenced. As of now, 256 have recuperated and been discharged; however, 142 patients remain under medical care, with 11 critically ill in ICU facilities.

A Kolkata-based team from the National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections is on site, assisting local health authorities in managing this public health crisis. Simultaneously, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava relayed information of potentially higher casualties than officially acknowledged, as local residents claim 16 fatalities, including a child, from the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

