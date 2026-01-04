Diarrhoea Outbreak Strikes Indore: A Crisis of Contaminated Water

In the wake of a severe diarrhoea outbreak, Indore has reported 20 new cases after health teams screened over 9,000 individuals. This outbreak, traced back to contaminated drinking water, has gripped the Bhagirathpura area, officials reported on Sunday.

So far, health officials have identified 398 individuals who required hospitalization since the outbreak commenced. As of now, 256 have recuperated and been discharged; however, 142 patients remain under medical care, with 11 critically ill in ICU facilities.

A Kolkata-based team from the National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections is on site, assisting local health authorities in managing this public health crisis. Simultaneously, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava relayed information of potentially higher casualties than officially acknowledged, as local residents claim 16 fatalities, including a child, from the outbreak.

