Patient Injured by Falling Ceiling at SCB Medical College Hospital

An elderly patient at SCB Medical College Hospital sustained head injuries after a section of a false ceiling collapsed on him, officials confirmed. The incident occurred around 3 pm on the first floor of the old medicine ward.

Hospital staff reacted promptly, providing immediate medical attention and transferring the victim, identified as Nimai Charan Das from Baghamari in Khurda district, to another ward for further care. His condition is reported to be stable.

The patient's son, Pramod Kumar Das, expressed his frustration with the hospital authorities, questioning how ambitions to make SCBMCH of AIIMS standard can be met with such incidents. The issue drew attention from opposition BJD members, who visited the hospital to express their concerns on patient safety and emphasized the need for regular maintenance and stringent safety measures in all government hospitals.

