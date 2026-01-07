Left Menu

Massive Seizure in Adulteration Crackdown: 10,000 Litres of Ghee Confiscated

Officials in Jaipur seized nearly 10,000 litres of vanaspati ghee amidst an anti-adulteration campaign. The raid, conducted by the Medical and Health Department, targeted a factory in Kukarkheda Mandi. Additional samples, including 150 kg of chilli powder, were collected for further testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against food adulteration, authorities in Jaipur have seized almost 10,000 litres of vanaspati ghee, according to officials from the Medical and Health Department.

The intervention, led by Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala, saw a raid on a suspected adulteration site at a factory in Kukarkheda Mandi, resulting in the confiscation of 9,853 litres of the ghee.

The crackdown also included the collection of a chilli powder sample from a store in Vikas Nagar Industrial Area, where 150 kg of chilli powder was seized. Action will await the results of laboratory tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

