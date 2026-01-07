Massive Seizure in Adulteration Crackdown: 10,000 Litres of Ghee Confiscated

In a significant operation against food adulteration, authorities in Jaipur have seized almost 10,000 litres of vanaspati ghee, according to officials from the Medical and Health Department.

The intervention, led by Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala, saw a raid on a suspected adulteration site at a factory in Kukarkheda Mandi, resulting in the confiscation of 9,853 litres of the ghee.

The crackdown also included the collection of a chilli powder sample from a store in Vikas Nagar Industrial Area, where 150 kg of chilli powder was seized. Action will await the results of laboratory tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)