Command Hospital Awarded COAS Certificate for Healthcare Excellence

Command Hospital, Chandimandir, has received the Chief of the Army Staff Unit Certificate for excellence in military healthcare. It ranked second in the Raksha Mantri Trophy Evaluation for 2024-25, highlighting its advancements under Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, including major upgrades in transplant services and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Command Hospital in Chandimandir, part of the Army's Western Command, has been honored with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Unit Certificate of Appreciation for its outstanding military healthcare services.

The accolade coincides with the hospital's recent triumph of ranking second in the Raksha Mantri Trophy Evaluation for Armed Forces Hospitals for 2024-25. This recognition was conveyed during the Army Day Investiture Ceremony in Jaipur on January 14, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Under the guidance of Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, Command Hospital has significantly enhanced its capabilities. Notable achievements include the initiation of a bone marrow transplant program, the establishment of a cutting-edge Haematology Ward, and its recognition as a leading National Organ Transplant and Retrieval Centre by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

