Command Hospital Awarded COAS Certificate for Healthcare Excellence

Command Hospital in Chandimandir, part of the Army's Western Command, has been honored with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Unit Certificate of Appreciation for its outstanding military healthcare services.

The accolade coincides with the hospital's recent triumph of ranking second in the Raksha Mantri Trophy Evaluation for Armed Forces Hospitals for 2024-25. This recognition was conveyed during the Army Day Investiture Ceremony in Jaipur on January 14, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Under the guidance of Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, Command Hospital has significantly enhanced its capabilities. Notable achievements include the initiation of a bone marrow transplant program, the establishment of a cutting-edge Haematology Ward, and its recognition as a leading National Organ Transplant and Retrieval Centre by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in August 2024.

