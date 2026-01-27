Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Accord: A Boost for Indian Pharma Exports

The India-EU free trade agreement will reduce tariffs and enhance the position of Indian pharmaceuticals in the EU. This deal is pivotal for India's MSMEs, offering them a competitive edge. The agreement also fortifies intellectual property frameworks, ensuring predictable trade and collaboration opportunities between India and the EU.

Lower tariffs under the India-EU free trade agreement are set to significantly bolster the status of Indian pharmaceuticals within the European Union, as highlighted by Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi on Tuesday.

This pivotal agreement is a boon for India's domestic pharmaceutical industry, providing much-needed structural competitiveness, Joshi noted.

Crucially, the agreement offers a balanced approach to intellectual property rights, aligning with TRIPS protections while safeguarding India's strengths in generics and public health, according to Joshi. This strategic pact reinforces India's role as a trusted partner, promising enriched trade ties and greater pharmaceutical access.

