India-EU Free Trade Accord: A Boost for Indian Pharma Exports

Lower tariffs under the India-EU free trade agreement are set to significantly bolster the status of Indian pharmaceuticals within the European Union, as highlighted by Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi on Tuesday.

This pivotal agreement is a boon for India's domestic pharmaceutical industry, providing much-needed structural competitiveness, Joshi noted.

Crucially, the agreement offers a balanced approach to intellectual property rights, aligning with TRIPS protections while safeguarding India's strengths in generics and public health, according to Joshi. This strategic pact reinforces India's role as a trusted partner, promising enriched trade ties and greater pharmaceutical access.

(With inputs from agencies.)