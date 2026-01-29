Economic Survey Advocates for Ban on Junk Food Ads to Combat Health Crisis

The Economic Survey has raised alarms over the escalating consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) that are high in fat and sugar, urging a ban on their advertisements from morning to late night. The Survey also recommends restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages to safeguard public health.

India is experiencing a rapid surge in UPF sales, leading to chronic diseases and widening health gaps among its population. The Survey, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, advocates a comprehensive approach to tackle this trend, including the introduction of 'front-of-pack nutrition labelling' for high-fat, sugar, and salt foods.

With a 150% increase in UPF consumption from 2009 to 2023, resulting in doubled obesity rates, the report calls for policies that transcend consumer behavior change. Following examples set by countries like Chile, Norway, and the UK, it suggests exploring advertising bans across all media, including digital platforms, while addressing regulatory ambiguities in current advertising standards.