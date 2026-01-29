China Amplifies Nipah Virus Prevention Amid Indian Outbreak

China has implemented screening protocols for passengers from Nipah virus-affected regions, particularly India. Although no cases have been identified in China, measures are being taken by the Chinese National Disease Control and Prevention Administration to mitigate any risk of the virus entering the country.

The administration emphasized that while the Nipah outbreak in India, primarily in West Bengal, poses a relatively minor threat to China, the possibility of importation exists. Therefore, preventative measures are being reinforced, including enhanced monitoring and personnel training.

The Nipah virus, known for targeting the respiratory and central nervous systems, is highly lethal and capable of causing recurrent outbreaks. Symptoms can develop between 3 to 14 days post-exposure, making timely intervention crucial, as per health expert Lu Hongzhou of Shenzhen's Third People's Hospital.