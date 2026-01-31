WHO Simulations Stress-Test Global Health Emergency Readiness Across Regions

In 2025, countries across three World Health Organization (WHO) regions strengthened their ability to detect, report and respond to public health threats through large-scale International Health Regulations (IHR) simulation exercises, reinforcing global preparedness for emergencies with international impact.

The region-wide exercises—SAPHIRE in South-East Asia, JADE in the European Region, and CRYSTAL in the Western Pacific—brought together National IHR Focal Points (NFPs), the frontline actors responsible for timely information-sharing and coordination under the IHR. Together, the exercises tested communication systems, contingency planning and cross-sector collaboration, demonstrating sustained commitment by countries to global health security.

Testing Systems Before Crisis Hits

The annual simulations stress-tested real-world procedures for IHR event communications, verification and decision-making, allowing countries to identify gaps, strengthen coordination and apply lessons learned—before a real emergency unfolds.

“These exercises show the value of learning in a safe but realistic environment,” WHO said, noting that preparedness depends not only on technical capacity, but on trust, clarity of roles and effective communication across borders and sectors.

SAPHIRE: Food Safety and Cross-Sector Coordination

The SAPHIRE 2025 exercise, held in July, involved more than 190 experts from 10 countries in WHO’s South-East Asia Region. The simulation focused on a food safety incident with potential international consequences, testing coordination between IHR NFPs and the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN).

Participants practiced applying IHR Annex 2 criteria, drafting event notifications and using WHO’s Event Information Site (EIS) in real time. Compared to previous years, the exercise showed clearer roles, stronger coordination and improved access to information systems.

“SAPHIRE 2025 marked a meaningful evolution by simulating a food safety-related event,” said Dr Buddha Nilesh, WHO South-East Asia Regional Emergency Director. “Participants demonstrated strong cross-sectoral coordination and improved clarity of responsibilities under the IHR.”

JADE: Chemical Emergency Preparedness in Europe

In November, JADE 2025 brought together 41 countries in the WHO European Region to test preparedness for a simulated chemical event. The exercise focused on two-way communication between NFPs and WHO, verification processes, and coordination with chemical safety, laboratory, environmental and civil protection authorities.

Led by WHO in collaboration with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), DG SANTE and the Netherlands’ RIVM, the exercise strengthened regional readiness for complex, multi-hazard emergencies.

“Simulation exercises like JADE allow us to test how systems perform under pressure,” said Ihor Perehinets, WHO Regional Emergency Director for Europe. “They help ensure we can respond swiftly and effectively when real threats arise.”

CRYSTAL: Pandemic Readiness in the Western Pacific

The CRYSTAL 2025 exercise, held in December, engaged 31 countries and areas in the Western Pacific Region in a fictional novel respiratory disease scenario. The simulation emphasized points of entry, real-time verification, risk assessment and multisectoral coordination involving health, animal health and border authorities.

Supported by the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Partnership Contribution, the exercise helped countries refine contingency plans, improve interoperability and strengthen trust among agencies. Recent self-assessments also show rising scores in key IHR NFP capacities across the region.

“Multisectoral coordination at points of entry is critical to containing pandemics early,” said Dr Shimoaraiso Makato, Public Health Advisor at the Asia-Europe Foundation. “The lessons from this exercise apply well beyond influenza to other priority hazards.”

A Stronger, More Connected Global System

Together, SAPHIRE, JADE and CRYSTAL 2025 underscore the importance of regular, realistic simulation exercises in reinforcing the global health security architecture. By testing communication systems, strengthening coordination and clarifying responsibilities, the exercises help ensure countries are better prepared, better connected and more resilient when real public health emergencies occur.