Left Menu

Health Buzz: From Baby Formula Recalls to Genetic Breakthroughs

This summary highlights key developments in the health sector, including baby formula recalls due to toxins, pharmaceutical advances, and public health measures. Notable stories include stricter regulations on infant formula, progress in genetic disorder treatments, and the U.S. USDA's innovative approach to combating pests near the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:31 IST
Health Buzz: From Baby Formula Recalls to Genetic Breakthroughs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent developments in the health sector cover a wide array of topics from strict regulations, pharmaceutical advances, to public health initiatives.

In a significant regulatory move, the European food safety body advised maximum toxin levels in baby formula, prompting several recalls. This affects major manufacturers using ingredients from a Chinese supplier.

Pharmaceuticals also saw advancements with Indian drugmaker Mankind Pharma reporting robust profits due to strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, Sanofi's genetic treatment shows promise, though it didn't meet all its objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026