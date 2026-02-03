Health Buzz: From Baby Formula Recalls to Genetic Breakthroughs
This summary highlights key developments in the health sector, including baby formula recalls due to toxins, pharmaceutical advances, and public health measures. Notable stories include stricter regulations on infant formula, progress in genetic disorder treatments, and the U.S. USDA's innovative approach to combating pests near the border.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:31 IST
Recent developments in the health sector cover a wide array of topics from strict regulations, pharmaceutical advances, to public health initiatives.
In a significant regulatory move, the European food safety body advised maximum toxin levels in baby formula, prompting several recalls. This affects major manufacturers using ingredients from a Chinese supplier.
Pharmaceuticals also saw advancements with Indian drugmaker Mankind Pharma reporting robust profits due to strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, Sanofi's genetic treatment shows promise, though it didn't meet all its objectives.
