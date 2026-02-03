Health Buzz: From Baby Formula Recalls to Genetic Breakthroughs

Recent developments in the health sector cover a wide array of topics from strict regulations, pharmaceutical advances, to public health initiatives.

In a significant regulatory move, the European food safety body advised maximum toxin levels in baby formula, prompting several recalls. This affects major manufacturers using ingredients from a Chinese supplier.

Pharmaceuticals also saw advancements with Indian drugmaker Mankind Pharma reporting robust profits due to strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, Sanofi's genetic treatment shows promise, though it didn't meet all its objectives.

