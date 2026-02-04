Left Menu

Crisis in U.S. State Prisons: Escalating Violence and Staff Shortages

A government-funded report reveals a significant rise in violence and death rates in U.S. state prisons over five years due to severe understaffing. Conducted by the Safe Inside initiative, the study highlights increased assaults on inmates and staff, with alarming understaffing leading to neglect and stress among prison workers.

State prisons in the United States have become increasingly violent and nearly 50% deadlier over the past five years, according to a government-funded report set for release. The evaluation, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice and conducted by Safe Inside, points to severe understaffing as a major issue.

John Wetzel, former head of Pennsylvania's prison system and chairman of Safe Inside, emphasized rising assaults and fatalities due to reduced staffing. "We have less staff and they're asked to do more," Wetzel stated, highlighting the impact on inmate safety and staff workload.

Data shows a disturbing increase in violence, with assaults on inmates up by 54% and on staff by 77%. The prison death rate surged 47%, primarily driven by understaffing and high turnover, costing states over $2 billion in overtime last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

