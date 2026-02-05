Left Menu

NYC Joins Global Health Network Amid Trump's WHO Exit

The New York City Health Department has joined WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network after the U.S. withdrew from the organization. Democratic leaders in NYC, California, and Illinois have opposed President Trump's decision, advocating for stronger international collaboration on public health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:27 IST
NYC Joins Global Health Network Amid Trump's WHO Exit

The New York City Health Department announced it has joined the World Health Organization's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, as President Trump's administration formally withdrew the U.S. from the international health body.

This decision comes as several Democratic leaders, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, push back against Trump's policies by seeking alliances with global health initiatives.

Joining GOARN offers access to a vast network of resources and expertise to tackle public health threats, positioning New York City at the forefront of international disease outbreak responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while expressing anguish at Wednesday's dramatic scenes.

We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while e...

 India
2
EU Excludes Apple Maps and Ads from Digital Gatekeeper List

EU Excludes Apple Maps and Ads from Digital Gatekeeper List

 Belgium
3
We aim to double Bihar's per capita income in next five years: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.

We aim to double Bihar's per capita income in next five years: CM Nitish Kum...

 India
4
Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026