NYC Joins Global Health Network Amid Trump's WHO Exit

The New York City Health Department announced it has joined the World Health Organization's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, as President Trump's administration formally withdrew the U.S. from the international health body.

This decision comes as several Democratic leaders, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, push back against Trump's policies by seeking alliances with global health initiatives.

Joining GOARN offers access to a vast network of resources and expertise to tackle public health threats, positioning New York City at the forefront of international disease outbreak responses.

