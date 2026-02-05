Left Menu

Pandora Shifts to Platinum-Plated Jewellery Amid Silver Market Volatility

Pandora is transitioning to platinum-plated jewellery to mitigate risks associated with the volatile silver market. The move aims to reduce reliance on silver, with plans for over 50% of the silver assortment to shift to platinum-plated by 2027, following major silver price fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:15 IST
Pandora Shifts to Platinum-Plated Jewellery Amid Silver Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pandora, the renowned jewellery brand, is making a strategic shift to platinum-plated products in response to the unpredictable silver market. This significant move comes after a historic surge in silver prices, prompting the new CEO to act decisively.

The brand's stock value has shown high sensitivity to silver price changes, with a recent selloff in silver leading to a rise in Pandora's shares. CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier emphasized the need to decouple the company's performance from commodity fluctuations, stating, "We are a jewellery brand, not a silver trader."

Pandora plans to introduce platinum-plated versions of its popular bracelets to reduce production costs and dependency on silver. Eventually, the company aims to decrease its silver usage from 60% to around 20%, with a target of transitioning at least 50% of its silver items to platinum-plated by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while expressing anguish at Wednesday's dramatic scenes.

We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while e...

 India
2
EU Excludes Apple Maps and Ads from Digital Gatekeeper List

EU Excludes Apple Maps and Ads from Digital Gatekeeper List

 Belgium
3
We aim to double Bihar's per capita income in next five years: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.

We aim to double Bihar's per capita income in next five years: CM Nitish Kum...

 India
4
Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026