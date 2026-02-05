Strides Pharma's Chestnut Ridge Facility Features Voluntary Action Indicated Status

Strides Pharma Science Ltd's subsidiary, Strides Pharma Inc, has announced a favorable inspection outcome for its Chestnut Ridge unit in New York, classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) by the US FDA.

The inspection, conducted from December 17 to December 23, 2025, assessed current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and drug-device combination capabilities, focusing on recent filings in the nasal sprays category.

The successful closure of this inspection, which serves the US market, bodes well for Strides Pharma's future product lines, growth prospects, and strengthening business in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.