Left Menu

Strides Pharma's Chestnut Ridge Facility Features Voluntary Action Indicated Status

Strides Pharma Inc has received a positive inspection report from the USFDA for its Chestnut Ridge facility. The inspection covered Good Manufacturing Practices and a pre-approval check for drug-device combinations. The facility will support Strides Pharma's growth in the US market with innovative products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:32 IST
Strides Pharma's Chestnut Ridge Facility Features Voluntary Action Indicated Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd's subsidiary, Strides Pharma Inc, has announced a favorable inspection outcome for its Chestnut Ridge unit in New York, classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) by the US FDA.

The inspection, conducted from December 17 to December 23, 2025, assessed current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and drug-device combination capabilities, focusing on recent filings in the nasal sprays category.

The successful closure of this inspection, which serves the US market, bodes well for Strides Pharma's future product lines, growth prospects, and strengthening business in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

TRENDING

1
Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Turkey
2
Delhi Introduces Iconic Double-Decker Bus Tours

Delhi Introduces Iconic Double-Decker Bus Tours

 India
3
When PM was to respond to motion on Prez address, I had concrete info that Cong members could indulge in unforeseen act: Om Birla.

When PM was to respond to motion on Prez address, I had concrete info that C...

 India
4
France's Showdown with E-Commerce Giants: The Shein Saga

France's Showdown with E-Commerce Giants: The Shein Saga

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026