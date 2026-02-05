Heroic Efforts: Blaze at Lehigh Valley Hospital

Emergency crews painstakingly battled a fierce blaze at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dickson City, on Wednesday night, ensuring the safe evacuation of all patients, staff, and visitors. As flames engulfed parts of the facility, responders worked tirelessly into the night.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro commended the bravery of state police, emergency management agencies, and health department officials who rushed to the scene to mitigate the situation. Sharing his thoughts on social media, he acknowledged the heroic efforts of those running towards danger.

Visual footage from the scene showed flames erupting from the hospital's Orthopedic Institute. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. applauded the responders' professionalism, which ensured the safety of the entire hospital community.

(With inputs from agencies.)