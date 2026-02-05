Max Healthcare Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd announced a 9% rise in its network profit after tax, reaching Rs 344 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This marks an increase from the Rs 316 crore recorded in Q3 FY25, as stated by Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL).

The company's gross revenue surged to Rs 2,608 crore in the third quarter, up 10% from Rs 2,381 crore during the same period last year. MHIL attributes this growth to an increase in occupied bed days within its network, which encompasses subsidiaries, managed hospitals, and partner healthcare facilities.

MHI Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi, commented on the consistent performance, noting that over 40,000 patients received free treatment during the quarter. He expressed optimism about significant capacity expansion in Q4 and FY27 and highlighted plans to enter the Pune market.

(With inputs from agencies.)