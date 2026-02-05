Left Menu

Max Healthcare Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd reported a 9% increase in post-tax profit to Rs 344 crore for Q3 FY25. The network's gross revenue rose 10%, driven by increased occupied bed days. Chairman Abhay Soi highlighted continued steady performance and upcoming growth plans, including expansion into Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:21 IST
Max Healthcare Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25
  • Country:
  • India

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd announced a 9% rise in its network profit after tax, reaching Rs 344 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This marks an increase from the Rs 316 crore recorded in Q3 FY25, as stated by Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL).

The company's gross revenue surged to Rs 2,608 crore in the third quarter, up 10% from Rs 2,381 crore during the same period last year. MHIL attributes this growth to an increase in occupied bed days within its network, which encompasses subsidiaries, managed hospitals, and partner healthcare facilities.

MHI Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi, commented on the consistent performance, noting that over 40,000 patients received free treatment during the quarter. He expressed optimism about significant capacity expansion in Q4 and FY27 and highlighted plans to enter the Pune market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026