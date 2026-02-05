Miracle at AIIMS: Life-Saving Rescue of Infant from Metal Spring Obstruction

In a life-saving medical intervention, doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, successfully removed a large metal spring embedded in a 14-month-old girl's oesophagus. The child, from Yamunanagar, Haryana, was brought to the hospital with symptoms of recurrent vomiting and decreased oral intake, yet no history of foreign object ingestion was reported by her parents.

An X-ray revealed the perilous presence of a metallic spring. Despite initial removal attempts at a local hospital, the spring remained lodged, prompting an urgent transfer to AIIMS. There, specialists in paediatric surgery tackled the high-risk operation, warding off potential oesophageal perforation.

Skilled teams in surgery, anaesthesia, and paediatric care collaborated to delicately extract the spring, ensuring no additional damage. The procedure's success was a testament to vigilant teamwork and serves as a crucial reminder for parents to safeguard young children from accessing potential hazards.

