Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Addiction: New Rules Imminent

Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of intensifying its fight against drug addiction with the impending implementation of new de-addiction rules, stated Health Minister Sakeena Itoo. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to curb the growing drug menace troubling the region.

During a budget session presentation, Minister Itoo announced that the forthcoming legislation would mandate CCTV installation at pharmacies to prevent unauthorized drug sales. She emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including legislators and state departments, in addressing the drug problem.

Currently, 11 addiction treatment facilities operate in Kashmir, with nine in Jammu. Enhancing support services, the government offers de-addiction OPDs in all districts and through private NGOs, aiming for widespread accessibility by 2025.