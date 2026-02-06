Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Addiction: New Rules Imminent

Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, is set to implement new drug de-addiction rules shortly, aiming to bolster efforts against drug misuse. The new regulations will enhance monitoring, with mandatory CCTV installations at medical retailers and broaden de-addiction services across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Addiction: New Rules Imminent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of intensifying its fight against drug addiction with the impending implementation of new de-addiction rules, stated Health Minister Sakeena Itoo. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to curb the growing drug menace troubling the region.

During a budget session presentation, Minister Itoo announced that the forthcoming legislation would mandate CCTV installation at pharmacies to prevent unauthorized drug sales. She emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including legislators and state departments, in addressing the drug problem.

Currently, 11 addiction treatment facilities operate in Kashmir, with nine in Jammu. Enhancing support services, the government offers de-addiction OPDs in all districts and through private NGOs, aiming for widespread accessibility by 2025.

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026