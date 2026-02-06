Global Equity Funds Surge: Investor Diversification Trends

Investors are diversifying their portfolios, focusing on global equity funds with Europe and Asia spearheading the inflows. This shift reflects efforts to mitigate risks associated with U.S. technology stocks. The latest data from LSEG Lipper indicates significant net investments of $31.46 billion in global equity funds over the past week.

European equity funds experienced substantial inflows of around $14 billion, the strongest since April 30, coinciding with the STOXX 600 reaching record levels. Meanwhile, Asian and U.S. equity funds attracted $9.59 billion and $5.58 billion, respectively. Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management highlights opportunities stemming from regional fiscal growth and structural reforms.

In the current unpredictable investment climate, diversification across sectors and geographies remains crucial. While industrials and metals funds topped net purchases, the tech sector saw outflows. Global bond funds remained popular, drawing in $18.71 billion, with short-term bond and money market funds recording significant inflows. Emerging market equity funds continue their positive trend with a seventh straight week of demand.

