Left Menu

Lifelong Enzyme Therapy: A Call for Policy Change

Maharashtra BJP MP Anil Sukheorao Bonde emphasized the need for lifelong enzyme replacement therapy for children with rare diseases. Under current policy, financial support is limited, risking treatment discontinuation. Bonde suggests using CSR and core funding for uninterrupted therapy, which is crucial for children's growth and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 14:17 IST
Lifelong Enzyme Therapy: A Call for Policy Change
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP MP Anil Sukheorao Bonde has called on the government to ensure continuous life-saving Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) for children with rare diseases. This plea was made during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Bonde highlighted the national policy on rare diseases emerged in 2021 to offer financial aid, providing up to Rs 50 lakh for treatments like ERT, crucial for managing conditions such as lysosomal storage disorders.

Bonde urged the government to consider extending this support, suggesting CSR and core funding be leveraged for uninterrupted therapy, emphasizing the dire consequences of treatment discontinuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026