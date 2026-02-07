Kerala's Pioneering Move: India's First Public Organ Transplant Hospital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday raised concerns about the high costs imposed by private hospitals for organ transplants, assuring a timely establishment of a state-run facility to address these issues. He made the comments during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Kerala Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant (KIOTT) at Chevayoor.

Vijayan highlighted that the KIOTT would provide accessible and affordable organ transplant surgeries, setting an exemplary standard in the healthcare sector. Health Minister Veena George hailed the initiative as a major landmark, emphasizing its role in making advanced medical procedures accessible to ordinary citizens.

The KIOTT will feature state-of-the-art facilities spread over 20 acres, including 350 beds, operating theatres, and research divisions. With significant backing from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the institute aims to deliver world-class healthcare services at a fraction of the cost, paving the way for similar public sector advancements in India.