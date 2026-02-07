Left Menu

Kerala's Pioneering Move: India's First Public Organ Transplant Hospital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the launch of India's first dedicated public-sector organ transplant hospital in Chevayoor, aimed at making life-saving surgeries affordable. The Kerala Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant (KIOTT) will offer comprehensive services and become a model for healthcare nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:56 IST
Kerala's Pioneering Move: India's First Public Organ Transplant Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday raised concerns about the high costs imposed by private hospitals for organ transplants, assuring a timely establishment of a state-run facility to address these issues. He made the comments during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Kerala Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant (KIOTT) at Chevayoor.

Vijayan highlighted that the KIOTT would provide accessible and affordable organ transplant surgeries, setting an exemplary standard in the healthcare sector. Health Minister Veena George hailed the initiative as a major landmark, emphasizing its role in making advanced medical procedures accessible to ordinary citizens.

The KIOTT will feature state-of-the-art facilities spread over 20 acres, including 350 beds, operating theatres, and research divisions. With significant backing from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the institute aims to deliver world-class healthcare services at a fraction of the cost, paving the way for similar public sector advancements in India.

TRENDING

1
Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

 Global
2
Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

 India
3
Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

 India
4
Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026