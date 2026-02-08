Innovative Brain Scan Method Revolutionizes Epilepsy Surgery
Amrita Hospital doctors developed a patented method for analyzing brain scans to locate seizure origins, improving outcomes for difficult epilepsy cases. The PASCOM technique enhances the accuracy of seizure detection without comparison to healthy scans. This novel approach has implications for epilepsy surgery, especially in resource-constrained settings.
- Country:
- India
Doctors at Amrita Hospital have pioneered a groundbreaking method for analyzing brain scans to pinpoint the origins of seizures, promising improved surgical outcomes for those with difficult-to-treat epilepsy. This method, now patented, could be a game-changer in the field of neurology.
The innovative technique, known as PASCOM, relies on patient-specific analysis of PET scans. It compares the left and right sides of the patient's brain rather than using costly and impractical comparisons to healthy scans. This offers a more precise analysis of brain activity differences that indicate seizure origins.
Already validated and published in the Journal of Neurosurgery, PASCOM's value lies in its accessibility and cost-effectiveness, potentially broadening epilepsy surgery availability in resource-constrained settings. The method has been patented in India and the U.S., ensuring its standardized and reliable adoption across healthcare systems.