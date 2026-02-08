Innovative Brain Scan Method Revolutionizes Epilepsy Surgery

Doctors at Amrita Hospital have pioneered a groundbreaking method for analyzing brain scans to pinpoint the origins of seizures, promising improved surgical outcomes for those with difficult-to-treat epilepsy. This method, now patented, could be a game-changer in the field of neurology.

The innovative technique, known as PASCOM, relies on patient-specific analysis of PET scans. It compares the left and right sides of the patient's brain rather than using costly and impractical comparisons to healthy scans. This offers a more precise analysis of brain activity differences that indicate seizure origins.

Already validated and published in the Journal of Neurosurgery, PASCOM's value lies in its accessibility and cost-effectiveness, potentially broadening epilepsy surgery availability in resource-constrained settings. The method has been patented in India and the U.S., ensuring its standardized and reliable adoption across healthcare systems.