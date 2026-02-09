Left Menu

Delhi's Health Leap: New Facilities Unveiled at GB Pant Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new medical infrastructure at GB Pant Hospital, including a CT scanner and neurological cath lab. These advancements aim to enhance early detection of neurological, cardiac disorders, and cancer, positioning Delhi as a healthcare hub. The initiative cost Rs 31 crore.

Updated: 09-02-2026 13:40 IST
  India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new advanced medical facilities at GB Pant Hospital on Monday, aiming to elevate the city's healthcare standards. The newly installed CT scanner and neurological catheterization lab are expected to play a crucial role in the early detection and treatment of neurological, cardiac disorders, and cancer.

The state-of-the-art CT scanner, the first of its kind in North India, promises swift and accurate diagnosis, potentially saving numerous lives. The Chief Minister also highlighted the mono-plane neurological cath lab, describing it as a significant advancement in the hospital's offerings since its establishment in 1964.

In addition to the advanced imaging technologies, a refurbished 16-bed neuro intensive care unit (ICU) was unveiled. These healthcare enhancements, developed at a cost of Rs 31 crore, reflect Gupta's vision of transforming Delhi into a healthcare hub by equipping all city hospitals with similar state-of-the-art infrastructure.

