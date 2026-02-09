Euro's Global Ascendancy: Europe's Push to Bolster Financial Influence

European Central Bank policymaker Martin Kocher has called for Europe to bolster its financial framework, with the euro gaining global prominence amid the dollar's retreat. According to Kocher, Europe's enhanced role in global finance is increasingly apparent as the dollar's influence wanes.

Last week, the ECB outlined plans to expand access to its euro liquidity backstop to elevate the currency's global status. The move follows Europe's evolving dynamics with the US and rising competition from China, prompting a reevaluation of the EU's international standing.

Kocher notes the euro is now seen as a safe haven, with its value up 14% against the dollar in the past year. Despite no reversal signals from the US concerning the dollar's depreciation, the euro's market share could expand with declining global dollar reserves.

