Left Menu

Mid-Day Meal Mishap: 70 Children Fall Ill in Bihar School

Over 70 children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, allegedly due to a lizard in the food. An investigation is underway, and one girl's condition remains critical. The incident calls for stringent measures and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhepura | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:52 IST
Mid-Day Meal Mishap: 70 Children Fall Ill in Bihar School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 70 children were reportedly taken ill after eating a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials announced on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola, Madhepura Sadar block, on Saturday. "An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," stated District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar.

After consuming the meal, children began to experience vomiting, stomach pain, and dizziness, according to officials. Local sources claimed that a lizard fell into the food. The affected children were transferred to Madhepura Sadar Hospital, where doctors indicated most were out of immediate danger, though one girl remains in a critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Cooperation with Neighbors

Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Cooperation with Neighbors

 India
2
Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports

Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports

 India
3
Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership

Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership

 Japan
4
NGT Seeks Answers on Alleged Illegal Construction on Yamuna Floodplain

NGT Seeks Answers on Alleged Illegal Construction on Yamuna Floodplain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026