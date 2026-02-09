Mid-Day Meal Mishap: 70 Children Fall Ill in Bihar School
Over 70 children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, allegedly due to a lizard in the food. An investigation is underway, and one girl's condition remains critical. The incident calls for stringent measures and accountability.
Over 70 children were reportedly taken ill after eating a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Madhepura district, officials announced on Monday.
The incident occurred at the Upgraded Middle School in Karu Tola, Madhepura Sadar block, on Saturday. "An investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," stated District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar.
After consuming the meal, children began to experience vomiting, stomach pain, and dizziness, according to officials. Local sources claimed that a lizard fell into the food. The affected children were transferred to Madhepura Sadar Hospital, where doctors indicated most were out of immediate danger, though one girl remains in a critical condition.
