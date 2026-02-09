Left Menu

Unlocking Parkinson's: The Lipid Connection

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine have linked Parkinson's disease to disrupted lipid metabolism. The study focused on the gene variant rs1450522, associated with elevated levels of protein SPTSSB and altered sphingolipids. These findings may lead to strategies for early diagnosis and treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:11 IST
Unlocking Parkinson's: The Lipid Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study led by Baylor College of Medicine researchers has uncovered a link between Parkinson's disease and disruptions in lipid mechanisms. Focusing on the gene 'SPTSSB', the team identified metabolic changes linked to Parkinson's risk, significantly affecting lipid levels in the blood.

The study highlighted the role of the genetic variant 'rs1450522', which increases SPTSSB protein levels. This, in turn, alters sphingolipid concentrations, crucial for cell functions. Healthy carriers of this genetic variant showed increased sphingolipids and decreased fatty acids, highlighting potential biomarkers for Parkinson's disease.

The research provides strong evidence that changes in lipid metabolism, driven by genetic variation, can influence the onset and progression of Parkinson's. These findings could pave the way for developing preventive treatments, offering new hope for those at risk of the neurodegenerative disorder.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Cooperation with Neighbors

Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Cooperation with Neighbors

 India
2
Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports

Garment Mantra Lifestyle's Stellar Growth: Exceeds ₹100 Crore in Exports

 India
3
Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership

Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership

 Japan
4
NGT Seeks Answers on Alleged Illegal Construction on Yamuna Floodplain

NGT Seeks Answers on Alleged Illegal Construction on Yamuna Floodplain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026