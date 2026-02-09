Left Menu

Strengthening India's Drug Safety: IPC's Strategic Alliances

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has signed MoUs with various bodies to enhance drug safety and quality assurance in India. These partnerships aim to improve pharmacovigilance, professional development, and promote uniform medicine standards, ensuring patient safety and efficient healthcare delivery across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has entered into collaborative agreements with entities like the Goa State Pharmacy Council and Quality Council of India to bolster drug safety and enhance quality assurance measures in India.

Under these memoranda of understanding, IPC aims to improve pharmacovigilance frameworks, foster professional growth of pharmacists, and implement uniform standards for medicine quality and patient safety across the nation. This includes creating collaborative structures for better adverse drug reaction reporting and conducting educational workshops.

Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted the importance of these agreements, emphasizing their role in achieving long-term public health objectives. He called for translating these partnerships into concrete actions to enhance drug and pharmaceutical regulations in India.

