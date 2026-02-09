Bengaluru's Largest Fitness Celebration: Cult Fitness Carnival

Bengaluru is gearing up for a major fitness extravaganza, the Cult Fitness Carnival, scheduled for March 14, 2026, at KTPO, Whitefield. Hosted by cult, this unique event aims to make fitness enjoyable and accessible for individuals of all ages and fitness levels.

The carnival boasts a diverse lineup of activities designed to engage participants in a festive atmosphere. Highlights include the cult UNBOUND Championship, celebrity-led workshops such as yoga with Bollywood's Malaika Arora, and interactive zones offering brand activations and product sampling.

Increasing interest in fitness events across the nation underscores the importance of such gatherings. Naresh Krishnaswamy, CEO of Curefit HealthCare Pvt Ltd, emphasizes the carnival's mission to foster widespread participation and inclusivity, envisioning it as a platform that will expand to other cities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)