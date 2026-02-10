Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

An 18-month-old child known as "Amalia" was reportedly denied essential medication by U.S. immigration authorities after being hospitalized from a life-threatening respiratory illness, as alleged in a Texas federal court lawsuit. Amalia and her parents, detained under former President Donald Trump's administration, were released following legal action.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security disputes these claims, asserting that Amalia was provided with appropriate medical treatment. Her family was detained on December 11, and after hospitalization from January 18 to 28, she was returned to a facility amid a measles outbreak. The case raises concerns about the conditions at such detention centers.

Critics highlight systemic deficiencies in care, noting inadequate access to clean water, nutritious food, and medical resources at the Dilley facility. The lawsuit aims not only to address Amalia's specific case but also sheds light on broader issues concerning the handling of immigrant detainees under Trump's policies.