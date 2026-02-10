Left Menu

CureBay Strengthens Leadership with New COO Appointment

Healthcare platform CureBay appoints Siddharth Agrawal as COO to bolster leadership amid expansions. This strategic move aims to accelerate CureBay's growth as a national rural healthcare delivery platform, enhancing operations and maintaining quality, efficiency, and consistency across its multi-state network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:46 IST
CureBay, a prominent healthcare platform, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Siddharth Agrawal as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This development marks a significant step in fortifying its leadership team as CureBay scales its operations nationwide.

The company is keen on accelerating its transformation into a nationally scalable rural healthcare delivery platform, supported by its growing multi-state presence. According to a company statement, the appointment is crucial for enhancing operations and expanding healthcare services to more communities.

Siddharth Agrawal will focus on refining CureBay's operational capabilities, ensuring sustainable and large-scale expansion. Founder and CEO Priyadarshi Mohapatra expressed confidence in Siddharth's ability to maintain consistency, efficiency, and quality throughout the healthcare network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

