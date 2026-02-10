CureBay Strengthens Leadership with New COO Appointment

CureBay, a prominent healthcare platform, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Siddharth Agrawal as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This development marks a significant step in fortifying its leadership team as CureBay scales its operations nationwide.

The company is keen on accelerating its transformation into a nationally scalable rural healthcare delivery platform, supported by its growing multi-state presence. According to a company statement, the appointment is crucial for enhancing operations and expanding healthcare services to more communities.

Siddharth Agrawal will focus on refining CureBay's operational capabilities, ensuring sustainable and large-scale expansion. Founder and CEO Priyadarshi Mohapatra expressed confidence in Siddharth's ability to maintain consistency, efficiency, and quality throughout the healthcare network.

