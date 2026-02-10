Germany's Strategic Investment in Strike Drones

The German government is making a significant investment in military technology by purchasing strike drones worth 536 million euros from local startups Helsing and Stark Defence. This acquisition is part of a larger 4.3 billion euro rearmament strategy initiated in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The contracts, which have been reviewed in documents obtained by Reuters, are anticipated to receive approval from the lower house of parliament's budget committee. These strike drones are designated to bolster the capabilities of Germany's 45th Tank Brigade, currently stationed in Lithuania.

As per these contracts, the two companies involved will have a seven-year agreement, with the initial batch of drones expected to be delivered by early 2027, as Germany continues to enhance its defense posture in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)