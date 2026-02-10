Left Menu

Republicans Intensify ACA Fraud Probe

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have intensified their investigation into potential fraud with Affordable Care Act premium subsidies. Subpoenas were issued to eight major health insurers, seeking documents related to the alleged misuse of funds. The move underscores ongoing scrutiny of healthcare-related financial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:17 IST
The House Judiciary Committee, led by its Republican members, has ramped up an investigation into potential fraud involving the Affordable Care Act's premium subsidies. On Tuesday, Axios reported subpoenas being issued to eight health insurers as part of this expanding probe.

Among those subpoenaed are some of the largest players in the health insurance industry, including Elevance, CVS, Centene, GuideWell, Oscar Health, Kaiser Permanente, Health Care Service Corporation, and Blue Shield of California. This action reflects a significant step by Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan.

The investigation aims to uncover any misuse of premium subsidies, a move that highlights ongoing efforts to scrutinize financial dealings in the healthcare sector. This development is a critical aspect of Republican efforts to address suspected irregularities in the use of these ACA funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

