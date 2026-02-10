Republicans Intensify ACA Fraud Probe

The House Judiciary Committee, led by its Republican members, has ramped up an investigation into potential fraud involving the Affordable Care Act's premium subsidies. On Tuesday, Axios reported subpoenas being issued to eight health insurers as part of this expanding probe.

Among those subpoenaed are some of the largest players in the health insurance industry, including Elevance, CVS, Centene, GuideWell, Oscar Health, Kaiser Permanente, Health Care Service Corporation, and Blue Shield of California. This action reflects a significant step by Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan.

The investigation aims to uncover any misuse of premium subsidies, a move that highlights ongoing efforts to scrutinize financial dealings in the healthcare sector. This development is a critical aspect of Republican efforts to address suspected irregularities in the use of these ACA funds.

