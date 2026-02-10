Breaking Down: AYUSH Graduates and MBBS Admission Policies

During a session in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel clarified that no specific central reservation policy exists for AYUSH graduates applying for MBBS courses through NEET-UG.

AYUSH graduates are allowed to compete under NEET-UG based on eligibility criteria outlined by the Graduate Medical Education Regulations and any updates by the National Medical Commission.

While central policies offer no special treatment for AYUSH degrees, states like Kerala have implemented their own reservations, with 11 MBBS seats reserved for AYUSH graduates under their state quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)