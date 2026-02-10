Breaking Down: AYUSH Graduates and MBBS Admission Policies
There is no central reservation policy for AYUSH graduates applying for MBBS courses through NEET-UG, as clarified by Minister Anupriya Patel. AYUSH graduates must meet the NEET-UG requirements under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations. State-specific reservation exists, like Kerala's reservation of 11 MBBS seats for AYUSH candidates.
During a session in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel clarified that no specific central reservation policy exists for AYUSH graduates applying for MBBS courses through NEET-UG.
AYUSH graduates are allowed to compete under NEET-UG based on eligibility criteria outlined by the Graduate Medical Education Regulations and any updates by the National Medical Commission.
While central policies offer no special treatment for AYUSH degrees, states like Kerala have implemented their own reservations, with 11 MBBS seats reserved for AYUSH graduates under their state quota.
