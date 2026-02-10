JP Nadda Launches Nationwide MDA Drive to Eliminate Filariasis by 2027

Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda today launched the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Campaign for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) through a video conference with State Health Ministers and senior officials from 12 identified LF-endemic States.

The campaign marks a major push towards achieving India’s national goal of eliminating LF as a public health problem by end-2027, three years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030.

The nationwide initiative aims to accelerate efforts to interrupt transmission, reduce disease burden, and ensure equitable access to preventive healthcare for vulnerable communities.

Filariasis: A Major Public Health Challenge

Lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis (Haatipaon), is a vector-borne disease transmitted by the female Culex mosquito, which breeds in polluted and stagnant water.

The infection damages the lymphatic system and can result in:

Chronic swelling (lymphoedema)

Hydrocele

Disability and reduced productivity

Severe social stigma and hardship

Currently, LF remains endemic in 348 districts across 20 States and Union Territories.

Significant Progress, But Challenges Remain

India has made notable strides in reducing transmission:

41% (143 districts) have stopped MDA after clearing Transmission Assessment Survey (TAS-1)

50% (174 districts across 14 States) continue annual MDA due to microfilaria rates above 1%

9% (31 districts) are under various stages of transmission assessments

As of 2024, endemic districts have reported:

6.20 lakh lymphoedema cases

1.21 lakh hydrocele cases

underscoring the need for sustained and intensified action.

Nadda: Elimination Is a Social and Economic Imperative

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to eliminate LF by 2027.

He emphasized that filariasis affects not only health, but also livelihoods, productivity, and social well-being:

“Eliminating LF is not merely a health objective, but a critical social and economic imperative,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the encouraging impact of mission-mode implementation, especially through directly observed treatment, and called for strengthening vector control alongside sustained MDA efforts.

Tackling Last-Mile Challenges

Shri Nadda pointed out that ensuring direct observation of drug consumption and addressing public hesitancy remain key concerns.

He urged intensified efforts through:

Community awareness campaigns

Trust-building measures

Grievance redressal mechanisms

Panchayat-level engagement

Focus on Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention

The Union Health Minister also stressed the importance of Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP), including:

Timely hydrocele surgeries

Distribution of essential medicines

Improved quality of life for affected individuals

He noted that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) can play a pivotal role in early screening and prompt treatment.

Hydrocele surgery has also been included under Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY, ensuring financial protection for patients.

Campaign Coverage: 719 Blocks in 124 Districts

The current MDA campaign is being implemented across:

719 blocks

124 districts

12 States

The goal is to consistently bring microfilaria prevalence below 1% in all endemic areas.

Shri Nadda called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, with active involvement of Panchayat representatives, allied ministries, and community stakeholders.

Shift to Unified Annual MDA From February 2026

India has adopted an Enhanced Five-Pronged Strategy, with MDA as its central pillar.

From February 2026, the National LF Programme has transitioned to a single unified annual MDA campaign, replacing the earlier biannual rounds held alongside National Deworming Day.

This strategic shift addresses:

Monsoon disruptions

Logistical constraints

Surveillance gaps

Operational burden of two rounds

and enables streamlined operations, stronger supervision, and improved coverage.

Strong Gains in Coverage and Surveillance

Key achievements include:

MDA coverage improved from 75% (2014) to 85% (2025)

Districts stopping MDA after TAS-1 rose from 15% (2014) to 41% (2025)

Medical college engagement in Coverage Evaluation Surveys expanded from 1% (2019) to 96% (2024), with 199 colleges involved

Online reporting strengthened through the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP)

Between 2023 and 2025, blocks conducting MDA declined by 32%, reflecting progress in shrinking endemic zones.

In 2025:

Campaign covered 14 States, 161 districts, 1,090 blocks

Targeted 21.71 crore population

Achieved 96% coverage of eligible population

Ensured 18.48 crore individuals consumed anti-filarial drugs

Multi-Sectoral Mobilisation for High Compliance

Achieving over 90% compliance requires intensive household outreach and collaboration across sectors.

Allied ministries engaged include:

Panchayati Raj

Rural Development

Women and Child Development

Education

Youth Affairs

Tribal Affairs

Agriculture

For the 10 February 2026 MDA campaign, 124 districts across 12 States have been provisionally identified to accelerate progress towards a filariasis-free India.

Senior officials present included Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary (Health), Ms. Aradhna Patnaik, AS & MD (NHM), and Shri Nikhil Gajraj, Joint Secretary (VBD).

India’s renewed nationwide push reflects strong political commitment and community-driven action to eliminate lymphatic filariasis and secure a healthier, stigma-free future for millions.