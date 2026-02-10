Left Menu

GOP Targets ACA Insurers in Fraud Investigation

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have subpoenaed eight health insurers, including Elevance and CVS, as part of an investigation into potential fraud related to ACA premium subsidies. The move follows concerns over rising Obamacare costs after COVID-era tax credits expired. Insurers are required to submit information by February 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:28 IST
In a significant development, the House Judiciary Committee's Republican members have taken the decisive step of subpoenaing eight Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurers to obtain crucial documents regarding potential fraud in premium subsidies, an Axios report highlighted on Tuesday. The insurers span major industry names like Elevance, CVS, and Centene, among others.

The subpoenas were issued under the leadership of Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan. Both CVS and Centene confirmed their cooperation, aiming to combat fraud and enhance access, while other companies remained silent. The action comes amidst mounting scrutiny as Americans face skyrocketing Obamacare costs post the expiration of special COVID-era tax credits.

Chairman Jim Jordan previously requested information in December following federal audits that unveiled the fraud risks. Companies must now submit detailed documentation by February 23, 2023. The probe underscores heightened concerns over subsidy misuse and the need for transparency in the insurance industry.

