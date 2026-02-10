Revolutionizing Healthcare: Whatfix’s AI-Driven Solution to Enhance EHR Usability

Whatfix, a leader in digital adoption platforms, is making strides in healthcare by officially launching its Healthcare Industry Vertical. This move focuses on transforming the clinician experience using AI to simplify the complexities of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and clinical software systems.

Despite major technology investments, the healthcare industry struggles with EHR usability. Clinicians often spend a significant portion of their workday navigating these systems, contributing to high burnout rates. Whatfix's new solutions aim to reduce this burden, enhancing patient care by allowing clinicians to focus more on their primary duties than on cumbersome software navigation.

The platform integrates advanced AI features like Screensense to offer real-time guidance and support within EHR systems, ensuring clinicians can work efficiently. With significant time savings and improved workflows, Whatfix demonstrates its commitment to tackling the EHR usability crisis, helping healthcare professionals and enhancing patient interactions.

