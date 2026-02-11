$14.5m Palmerston North ED Upgrade Underway, Capacity to Rise 40%

Construction has begun on a major redevelopment of Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department, with the Government investing $14.455 million to expand frontline capacity and improve patient care.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the project will deliver immediate practical benefits for both patients and staff, helping reduce wait times and strengthen emergency services across the wider MidCentral region.

“This redevelopment is a practical, front-line investment that will make a real difference for patients and staff,” Mr Brown said.“It will improve safety, privacy, and the overall flow of care.”

Emergency Capacity Boost of Around 40 Percent

The upgrade will increase the emergency department’s capacity by approximately 40 percent, providing 15 additional points of care and redesigned clinical spaces to better manage rising demand.

Key improvements include:

15 new emergency care spaces

A dedicated mental health assessment room

Enhanced patient privacy and safety features

Improved layout to support faster clinical flow

Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department was built 25 years ago, and demand has now grown far beyond its original design.

“This redevelopment will deliver a modern, efficient, patient-centred environment better equipped to respond to growing demand and seasonal pressures, including winter,” Mr Brown said.

Part of $100m National Hospital Infrastructure Programme

The Palmerston North upgrade is funded through Budget 2025 as part of the Government’s $100 million hospital infrastructure programme, which is accelerating improvements across health facilities nationwide.

The programme supports 21 local projects aimed at:

Expanding clinical treatment areas

Strengthening essential hospital infrastructure

Reducing disruption risks to critical services

Targeting capacity upgrades where demand is highest

“Our Government is focused on practical improvements that strengthen hospital services and put patients at the centre,” Mr Brown said.

Strengthening Emergency Care Across the Region

Palmerston North Hospital serves as the central emergency hub for the MidCentral district, supporting surrounding facilities including:

Whanganui Hospital

Dannevirke Community Hospital

Horowhenua Health Centre

The redevelopment is expected to strengthen the wider emergency care network, ensuring more people across the region can access timely treatment closer to home.

“This investment strengthens the wider regional network and helps ensure people can access emergency care close to home,” Mr Brown said.

ED to Stay Open During Works

Importantly, the emergency department will remain operational throughout construction, with the redevelopment scheduled for completion in June 2026.

“This work is being carried out while keeping services running, ensuring patients can continue to access care as we build the capacity Palmerston North needs for the future,” Mr Brown said.

The upgrade represents one of the most significant recent investments in Palmerston North Hospital’s acute services and is expected to deliver long-term improvements in emergency responsiveness, patient experience and staff working conditions.